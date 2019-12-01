Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police Sunday arrested a man they say was firing a gun in downtown Los Angeles.
The shooting unfolded just after 2 a.m. on 7th and Crocker streets.
It was there that officers with the Newton area division responded to a radio call of a man with a gun.
As the officers approached, they heard shots being fired, and observed the subject with a gun in hand.
Officers ordered the man to put the gun down. When he refused, an officer-involved shooting unfolded.
Initially, officers reported that the suspect had been wounded; however, at last word, neither the suspect, nor officers were wounded.
The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
