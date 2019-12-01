GARDENA (CBSLA) — A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Gardena on Saturday, a police lieutenant said today. The victim was identified as Andrew LaVelle Price II of Placentia, according to Gardena Police Lt. Christopher Cuff.

On Saturday night, the Gardena Police Department received multiple calls in the 13200 block of Willkie street regarding multiple gunshots heard in the area. Officers located Price, who suffered a gunshot wound to the hip. Price was transported to Harbor General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Detectives say the victim was at the location when the shooting involving two vehicles occurred. Witnesses described the suspect vehicles as a Silver Lexus sedan and a dark-colored BMW unknown license plates. This investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Gardena Police Department’s Detective Bureau. Anyone who has further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639 or Detective Roberto Rosales at 310-217-9653.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)