PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — A man on Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash that left five, including himself, seriously injured.
The crash unfolded just after 3:30 a.m. in the 18840 block of W. Sesnon Boulevard in Porter Ranch.
It was there that authorities had to extricate the victims from the vehicle. Four of the passengers were underage.
All five were transported to trauma centers in unknown condition.
