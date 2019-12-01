LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas parade’s mix of marching bands, floats, and celebrities brought out thousands of people Sunday night, many of whom have been coming since they were kids.

“I remember when my dad used to bring me as a kid but now I’m coming out with my girlfriend and it’s so cool. So many families. It’s so great,” said one parade watcher.

But it’s a first time experience for some like Harriet Hoddson, who’s visiting from London.

“It’s amazing. We’ve been traveling for a while so its nice to be here and get into the Christmas spirit,” Hoddson said.

And that Christmas spirit could be felt for miles on Hollywood Boulevard as the Nutcracker, Batman and The Cat in the Hat made their way through the parade. The celebration featured an eclectic group of performers, including Dionne Warwick, Phil Vassar, David Archuletta, and Brett Michaels.

Mario Lopez was the grand marshal of the parade, which lasted for a couple of hours, and was mostly comprised of movie themed floats and characters.