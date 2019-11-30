SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A bedroom fire that spread into an attic at a single-story home in Santa Clarita today killed two people, authorities said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a victim taken to a hospital in critical condition was later pronounced dead, according to investigator Kristy McCracken. It started in a bedroom home on Flowerpark Drive. The victim taken to the hospital was also pronounced dead. The age, gender and relationship of the two victims was not available. The cause of the fire was under investigation, county fire and sheriff officials said.

