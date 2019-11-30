



— Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect responsible for a hit-and-run collision that killed a man in South Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.

Detectives from LAPD’s South Traffic Division say a small black 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Florence Avenue when it collided with a pedestrian who was crossing south on Florence Avenue just west of Gramercy Place at approximate 6:10 a.m. Thursday morning.

They say the sedan continued west on Florence Avenue without stopping and rendering aid to the victim as required by law.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim had not been released at the time of this report.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Moreno or Officer Lopez Del-Haro, South Traffic Division, at (424) 298-7898 from 8 a.m-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. After hours callers may contact South Traffic Division’s Watch Commander at (323) 421-2577 or 1-(877)-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers or the LAPD website.