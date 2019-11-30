BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer was injured in a shooting Friday night in Boyle Heights, according to the LAPD.

Police say officers were doing anti-gang enforcement near the intersection of Malabar and Fickett Street when they stopped to talk with a pedestrian around 7:10 p.m. Detectives say that’s when the man took out a gun and exchanged fire with police.

A 27-year-old LAPD officer suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was later transported to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect is 21 years old and is believed to be a known gang member in the area. He was placed in custody after the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

