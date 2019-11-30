Comments
GRAPEVINE (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were escorting southbound traffic over the Tejon Pass due to snowfall Saturday afternoon.
Caltrans reported snow flurries north of Vista Del Lago at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Motorists planning to use the southbound I-5 were advised to consider alternate routes if possible and to exercise caution.
This story is developing.
GRAPEVINE: Due to snowfall, CHP is currently escorting traffic over the pass. Please exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/kNAoFjaPDg
— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 30, 2019
