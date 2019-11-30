CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
GRAPEVINE (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were escorting southbound traffic over the Tejon Pass due to snowfall Saturday afternoon.

Caltrans reported snow flurries north of Vista Del Lago at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Motorists planning to use the southbound I-5 were advised to consider alternate routes if possible and to exercise caution.

This story is developing.

 

