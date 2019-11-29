



– The owners of the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks — where a gunman opened fire in November of 2018 , killing 12 people – announced on Thanksgiving that they plan to reopen the bar.

“We have decided to reopen the bar,” co-owner Brian Hynes said in a video posted to Facebook Thursday. “We’re gonna reopen the Borderline Bar & Grill. It’s gonna take a little while. We’re gonna work towards it the best we can.”

There was no exact timeframe regarding when the bar would reopen.

In the video the owners also announced they will be opening a second bar in Agoura Hills called “BL Dancehall and Saloon” that will be “owned and operated by the Borderline owners and staff.”

On the night of Nov. 7, 2018, 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine Corps. veteran, opened fire on hundreds of people at the Borderline bar, located at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, killing 12 people. Long is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Earlier this month, a portion of the 101 Freeway was dedicated to fallen Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed while responding to the shooting.