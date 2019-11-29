BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer has reportedly been injured in an officer-involved Friday night in Boyle Heights. A 27-year-old LAPD officer suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was later transported to the hospital. The shooting was near the intersection of Malabar and Fickett Street. The LAFD responded to a call at around 7 p.m. for a possible shooting. Authorities say a suspect is in custody but the cause is still under investigation.

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in Boyle Heights, in the area of Malabar St and North Fickett St. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 30, 2019

