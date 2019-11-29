



– A mudslide amid a powerful storm which slammed the region opened up a sinkhole Thursday afternoon which forced the closure of several lanes of the 10 Freeway in Redlands.

Caltrans reported a little after 2 p.m. that a drain collapse along the 10 Freeway at 6th Street caused a slide which sent mud and debris racing down a hillside onto the streets below the freeway.

Aerial footage showed a massive sinkhole on the freeway shoulder, with the street below the freeway covered in mud.

One driver even got stuck in the mud after trying to snake around a road block.

Caltrans was forced to close two eastbound lanes of the freeway, along with Pearl Avenue between Orange and 6th streets

A contractor was immediately called out to begin emergency repairs. However, the closures are expected to last several days.