



– A man has been arrested in connection with a fire which broke out late Thursday night and caused significant damage to a high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

The blaze broke out at around 11 p.m. at the Metropolis Tower II located in the 800 block of Francisco Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Residents on several floors were evacuated. It took firefighters less than one hour to bring the blaze under control. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, according to Los Angeles police. The man is not believed to live in the building.

A manager for the building told CBS2 that apartments on multiple floors suffered damage. Residents were forced out of their apartments for several hours. It’s unclear if any of them were unable to return to their units.

The exact circumstances of the fire and the number of units damaged were not confirmed.

The suspect was not immediately identified.