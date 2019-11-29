



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 11/29 at 8 a.m.

Storm Slowly Tapers Off Friday After Bringing Heavy Snow, Rain To Southland Over Thanksgiving

The rain was expected to diminish Friday as a storm which brought heavy showers to the Southland’s lower elevations and snow to mountains was moving out after parking itself over the region for several days.

Angelenos Descend On Citadel Outlet On Black Friday

Thousands of people descended on the Citadel Outlets in Commerce for the shopping center’s 27-hour shopping marathon in what has become a Black Friday tradition.

Local Weather

The rain will taper off Friday as the storm front moves out of the region. A dry weekend with below-average temperatures ahead. A high of 57 for the beaches and 55 for the valleys.