WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Turnbull Canyon, from Beverly Hills Drive to Skyline Drive, is closed due to a sinkhole and is not expected to reopen until next week, according to the Whittier Police Department. On Thanksgiving morning, officers were called to a sinkhole that opened up in the westbound lanes of Turnbull Canyon Rd, approx. half a mile East of Beverly Hills Dr.

Officers shut down the canyon entirely in both directions. Public works officials have put up barricades and chained off the canyon until further notice.

