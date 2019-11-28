WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Turnbull Canyon, from Beverly Hills Drive to Skyline Drive, is closed due to a sinkhole and is not expected to reopen until next week, according to the Whittier Police Department. On Thanksgiving morning, officers were called to a sinkhole that opened up in the westbound lanes of Turnbull Canyon Rd, approx. half a mile East of Beverly Hills Dr.
Officers shut down the canyon entirely in both directions. Public works officials have put up barricades and chained off the canyon until further notice.
Turnbull Canyon is closed from Beverly Hills Drive to Skyline due to a sinkhole. Not expected to reopen today. pic.twitter.com/sipfM1QGTx
— Whittier Police Dept (@whittierpd) November 28, 2019
