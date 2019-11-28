



– Heavy snowfall shut down the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine in the Tejon Pass Thanksgiving morning as a storm continues to pummel the region.

Just after 4:30 a.m., Caltrans reported that the Grapevine was closed and drivers who were already on the pass were being assisted in getting through.

Prior to closing the freeway, California Highway Patrol officers had been offering escorts across the Grapevine.

There was no word on when it might reopen. Northbound drivers were advised to use the 101 Freeway as an alternate route.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains which will remain through 4 a.m. Friday. The snow level was expected to drop to under 3,000 feet early Thursday morning.

Most mountain areas will get 6 to 12 inches of snow, including 3-6 inches in the Grapevine.

GRAPEVINE: Interstate 5 over the Grapevine pass is now CLOSED, per CHP, due to heavy snowfall. Priority will be to assist vehicles already on the pass to the other side, followed by clearing the roadway for continued use as soon as possible. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/GpmZflVndE — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 28, 2019

The storm arrived late Tuesday night and will remain in the Southland into early Friday bringing rain, snow to the mountains and possible thunderstorms. It’s also bringing the risk of mudslides to burn areas.

Several major highways in the Angeles National Forest were also closed due to snow. The closures included:

— State Route 2 was closed from Islip Saddle to west of Big Pines.

— Angeles Forest Highway from Aliso Canyon to Angeles Crest Highway.

— Big Tujunga Canyon Road from Vogel Flats to Angeles Forest Highway.

— Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road from Angeles Forest Highway to Angeles Crest Highway.

Rainfall totals in Los Angeles County as of Wednesday night included 0.82 of an inch in Beverly Hills, 0.76 of an inch in Claremont, 0.75 of an inch in Newhall, 0.73 of an inch in Agoura Hills and 0.71 of an inch in La Verne.

