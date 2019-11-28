Comments
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A fire broke out at a Boyle Heights funeral in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A fire broke out at a Boyle Heights funeral in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving.
Just before 12:30 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a one-story funeral home located at 3576 Whittier Boulevard to find flames coming through the roof.
It took 43 firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, the fire department said.
There were no injuries.
The extent of the damage to the building and the cause of the fire are under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.