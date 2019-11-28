Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 11/28 at 8 a.m.
Heavy Snow Shuts Down 5 Freeway Through Grapevine On Thanksgiving, Steady Rain Drenches Southland
Heavy snowfall shut down the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine in the Tejon Pass Thanksgiving morning as a storm continues to pummel the region.
Evacuation Orders Lifted For Cave Fire Burning Near Santa Barbara
With the help of a powerful storm which began dumping rain over the region late Tuesday night, firefighters made good progress on the Cave Fire burning in the hills above Santa Barbara which had forced thousands of people to flee their homes. However, that rainfall has also brought a risk of debris flows and mudslides to burn areas.
Local Weather
Steady rain expected throughout Thanksgiving with snow levels dropping to under 3,000 feet. A high of 58 for the beaches and 56 for the valleys.
