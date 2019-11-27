



— Drivers headed through the Grapevine Wednesday morning were greeted with snow flurries and were advised to be aware of slippery, icy conditions as a storm front moved through the region

Beginning at 2:30 a.m., light snow began falling from Frazier Park to Gorman.

For several hours, California Highway Patrol was providing escorts through the Tejon Pass. However, at 9:30 a.m., Caltrans reported that CHP no longer need to provide escorts and traffic was freely flowing o the freeway.

Chains were not required, but drivers were advised to be cautious. Snowy conditions were likely to continue throughout the day.

The storm which arrived in Southern California Tuesday night is bringing rain, snow and possible thunderstorms to the region, along with the risk of flooding and mudslides to burn areas.

Snow levels could drop as low as 2,500 feet by Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving. The Grapevine could get as much 6 inches of snow. The storm is expected to last through Friday.

Meanwhile, beginning at noon Wednesday, several major highway in the Angeles National Forest would be closed due to snowy conditions. The closures included:

— Big Tujunga Canyon Road from Vogel Flats to Angeles Forest Highway

— Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road from Angeles Forest Highway to Angeles Crest Highway

— Angeles Forest Highway from Aliso Canyon to Angeles Crest Highway