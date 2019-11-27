SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Environmental Health Division has closed the ocean and bay water areas from Pelican Point at Crystal Cove in Newport Beach to the Poche Beach interface in Dana Point/San Clemente due to a raw sewage spill of approximately 4 million gallons.

The affected ocean and bay water areas will remain closed to water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.

If residents and/or visitors smell an odor in the affected areas and wish to file a complaint, they may do so through the South Coast Air Quality Management District by calling 1-800-CUT-SMOG (1-800-288-7664).

For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, please call (714) 433-6400 or visit http://www.OCBeachInfo.com. To report a sewage spill, please call (714) 433-6419.