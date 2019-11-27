



— Police say they have arrested a 63-year-old Montebello woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old boy on a skateboard.

Joshua Madrid was struck and killed by a car as he crossed Atlantic Boulevard on his skateboard on Nov. 18. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say a preliminary investigation into the fatal crash determined the boy was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the intersection on a red traffic signal when he was struck.

The vehicle that hit Joshua was last seen driving away on Atlantic Boulevard. Detectives found the white minivan involved in the crash last Friday and arrested 63-year-old Cristina Navarro, Monterey Park police said in a statement released Tuesday. She is free after posting bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 24.

Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information about it can contact the Monterey Park Police Department at (626) 307-1200.