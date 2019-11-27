



– A 25-year-old Riverside man was arrested Wednesday morning, charged with groping two women in the parking lot of the same Corona Target store on two separate occasions in the last month.

Matthew Strazicich was taken into custody by Corona police at his home in the 3500 block of Banbury Drive on two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault.

Strazicich is suspected of groping a woman on Oct. 28 outside a Target store located at 2615 Tuscany St., and again on Sunday, according to Corona police.

In the latest incident, a woman was loading items into her car when she was approached from behind and groped. The suspect then fled in a Ford Expedition, police said. Authorities were able to obtain the California license plate for the SUV which helped them track him down.

Investigators believe Strazicich may have more victims of similar acts in western Riverside County. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 951-279-3623.