



California Department of Public Health statement:

“The California Sherman Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Law does not specify location for manufacturing cosmetics. It is the firm’s responsibility to manufacture cosmetics in an environment that will not cause them to become adulterated. A cosmetic product can become adulterated in some of the following ways: if it contains harmful substances, filth, or microbial contamination. The cosmetic has been produced, prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby it may have been rendered injurious to health. It is against the law for any person to manufacture, sell, deliver, hold, or offer for sale any cosmetic that is adulterated.

When manufacturing cosmetics, the following factors need to be considered to help keep the process safe and products from becoming adulterated. The building is of suitable design, size, and contains sufficient space to perform necessary operations including orderly storage of materials, cleaning, and sanitation. The floors, walls, and ceiling are constructed of smooth, easily cleanable surfaces and are kept in good repair. Equipment is of appropriate design to facilitate adequate cleaning and sanitation, and prevent buildup of material, or adulteration with lubricants, dirt, or sanitizing agent. Persons coming into direct contact with cosmetic materials, finished products, or the manufacturing area are controlled to prevent adulteration. Consumption of foods or drinks are restricted to a designated area. Raw materials, packaging materials and containers are stored and handled in a manner which prevents mix-up; contamination with microorganisms; or other chemicals which may cause the product to be adulterated. The production process is controlled including equipment, materials, and personnel.

Residential properties typically are not constructed or conducive to the manufacturing of regulated commercial product. For example, the floors, walls and ceiling are not easily cleanable. It may be difficult to control persons coming into direct contact with cosmetic materials and products. In a residential setting, cosmetics may be exposed to potential microbiological contamination from preparing foods for personal use, chemical and physical contamination from pests, allergens, pets, children, visitors, kitchen cleaners, and other vectors.

Although cosmetic registration is voluntary in California, cosmetic products manufactured at a facility are subject to inspection and must be open to inspection at any reasonable time. The factors will be looked at during the inspection are discussed above. Lastly, there may also be other state, federal, and local requirements including zoning, waste disposal, air quality, and fire hazards that may prohibit manufacturing of cosmetics in a residential kitchen.”

