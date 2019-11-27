



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 11/27 at 8 a.m.

Snow Falls Along 5 Freeway In Grapevine, Drivers Urged To Be Cautious

Drivers headed through the Grapevine Wednesday morning were greeted with snow flurries and were advised to be aware of slippery, icy conditions as a storm front moved through the region.

Cold Storm Brings Rain, Snow To SoCal; Thunderstorms, Flooding, Mudflows Possible

A cold winter storm has arrived in Southern California, bringing rain, snow and possible thunderstorms, and the risk of flooding and mudflows in recent burn areas.

Local Weather

A storm front moved into the region Tuesday night and is expected to remain through Friday, bringing rain, snow to the mountains and possible thunderstorms. A high of 61 for the beaches and 60 for the valleys.