NORWALK (CBSLA) — LASD is responding to a reported shooting on Carmenita Rd. where a woman was reportedly shot in the knee. At 6:49 p.m., sheriffs received a call about a family disturbance on the 14500 block of Carmenita Road in Norwalk. Area residents are advised to stay indoors. The armed suspect was allegedly holding the couple’s 3-year-old child, but let the child and woman go. The mother and child reportedly fled the scene.