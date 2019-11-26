Comments
SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Coastal communities are bracing from flooding this week, especially with a powerful winter storm headed for Southern California.
Seal Beach’s high tide reached nearly 7 feet high Monday, but residents fortunately did not see any flooding. But they’re staying vigilant and taking precautions.
One of those precautions are a 16-foot high berm in place to keep ocean water away from homes. Some homeowners are also setting up sandbags to keep water out.
A coastal flooding advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Seal Beach police says resident scan pick up sandbags from five different locations, including Fire Stations 44 and 48, Arbor Park, Marina Park and the Eighth Street Beach parking lot.
