



— A report released Tuesday says that the California DMV makes $50 million per year by selling motorists’ personal information.

According to an investigation by Vice, the department routinely sells drivers’ names, physical addresses, and car registration information. Though the DMV did not release information about the requesters, it did tell Vice requesters could include insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers and prospective employers.

Another investigation by Vice said other DMVs across the country had sold drivers’ information to commercial companies, such as credit reporting agencies such as Experian and data broker LexisNexis, and even private investigators, including some looking for information on cheating spouses.

A spokesperson for the DMV told Vice that the agency takes its “takes its obligation to protect personal information very seriously.”