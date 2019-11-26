



– Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday released a blueprint which outlines the city’s benchmarks for increasing the ratio of electric vehicles on its roads by 2028, when L.A. will host the Olympic Games.

Under the “Zero Emissions 2028 Roadmap 2.0,” L.A. would achieve an overall 25 percent reduction in greenhouse gases and air pollution by 2028.

The targets includes ensuring that 30 percent of all light-duty passenger vehicles and 40 percent of all drayage and short haul trucks on L.A.’s roads are electric by 2028.

The mayor’s office described the plan as “an ambitious blueprint to help cities accelerate progress on goals to reduce emissions.”

The goals were reached in a collaboration between the mayor’s office, L.A. County, the California Air Resources Board, automakers, labor groups and industry partners.

“The Roadmap charts a course toward a cleaner transit network — and draws up a blueprint for cities worldwide to follow, so all of us can invest in the smart policies and green energy that will strengthen our families’ well-being and quality of life for generations to come,” Garcetti said in a statement.

Back in April, Garcetti unveiled L.A.’s Green New Deal, an ambitious plan to combat climate change and achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

Here is the list of targets laid out Tuesday: