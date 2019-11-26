LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Winter shelters will open early in Los Angeles County, just in time for a storm that forecasters say will bring cold temperatures, heavy rain and snow in higher elevations.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will open six emergency shelter locations on Nov. 26, 27 and 29, providing 271 beds so homeless people can escape the heavy rain that is expected this week.

The rest of the agency’s shelters will open throughout December, a total of 16 locations offering 1,232 beds throughout the county until March 31, 2020. Each shelter will open at 5 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. the following morning, but the shelters opening this week will be open 24 hours because of the heavy rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, and lows into the 20s predicted for some parts of Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles winter shelters opening early this week are:

Weingart, 566 S. San Pedro St., with 32 beds

Salvation Army, 5941 Hollywood Blvd., with 30 beds

Bryant Temple AME, 2514 W. Vernon Ave., with 40 beds

Home At Last, 5171 S. Vermont St., with 49 beds

Home At Last, 5100 S. Central Ave., with 12 beds

Home At Last, 2108 S. Central Ave., with 48 beds

Home At Last, 5500 S. Hoover Ave., with 60 beds

At each shelter, clients will have access to a bed, food and supportive services and housing assistance.