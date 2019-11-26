LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A planned labor protest at Los Angeles International Airport today could create some additional headaches for people trying to fly out early for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Caterers with LSG Sky Chefs and its subsidiary Gate Gourmet, which contracts with American Airlines and other carriers, will stage protests at airports across the nation calling for higher wages and improved healthcare options.

Protesters said they plan to gather at 5 p.m. at 98th Street and Airport Boulevard with other airport workers staging demonstrations at LAX terminals. The two groups will then meet for a program at Century and Sepulveda Boulevards.

According to the Unite Here union, the event could be the largest demonstration of workers at United States airports in years, with hundreds possibly taking part at LAX.

Unite Here said that one in four workers with LSG Sky Chefs and Gate Gourmet earn less than $12 per hour, including people who have worked for the companies for more than a decade. The union also said that 33% of workers at LSG Sky Chefs and LAX had company healthcare in 2018 and 10% of that insurance covered dependents.

The company issued a statement in response:

“Our negotiating team and a federal mediator have been working since May 2019 to negotiate in good faith with the union representing our employees. While this is a short period of time to negotiate a complex labor agreement, we feel progress is being made with the help of the federal mediator. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith.”

American Airlines also issued a statement that said the carrier was “confident” in the negotiations, but that it ultimately has no control over the labor talks.

Heath Montgomery, a spokesperson for LAX, said the airport was working closely with its airport police department as well as the Los Angeles Police Department to monitor the situation and prevent any major delays for passengers.

“Of course we’re very concerned at the state of the holiday season,” Montgomery said. “We’re expecting this to be a record travel season. Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be the busiest days with some 240,000 people trying to move in and out of the facility. To have a disruption is certainly concerning.”

Montgomery said people traveling between noon and 8 p.m. Tuesday should be aware that the labor demonstration could cause some disruptions and possible temporary street closures.

“The thing to understand is that this is a national demonstration, affecting a lot of airports at a very inopportune time,” Montgomery said.

Other cities expected to be affected by the protests include New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas and Philadelphia.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)