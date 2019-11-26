



— The federal government warned 15 companies Monday suspected of illegally selling products containing an ingredient usually found in marijuana — cannabidiol or CBD — in ways that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

The Food and Drug Administration sent letters to the companies it said were marketing CBD for therapeutic use, treatment for illnesses or dietary supplements.

The FDA also said it could not conclude that CBD was safe for use in human or animal food based on the lack of scientific information on the non-psychoactive ingredient.

“Today’s actions come as the FDA continues to explore potential pathways for various types of CBD products to be lawfully marketed,” the agency said in a statement. “This includes ongoing work to obtain and evaluate information to address outstanding questions related to the safety of CBD products, while maintaining the agency’s rigorous public health standards.”

Five of the 15 companies are based in Southern California:

Pink Collections, Inc. — Beverly Hills Koi CBD — Norwalk Sabai Ventures Limited — Hollywood Organix Industries, d.b.a. Plant Organix — San Bernardino Whole Leaf Organics — Sherman Oaks

According to the FDA, the companies have 15 days to respond stating how they would correct the alleged violations.

The agency said it planned to provide an update on the agency’s approach to the products in the coming weeks.