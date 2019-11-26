



SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — A wind-whipped wildfire broke out in Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon, burning thousands of acres and forcing mandatory evacuations.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Cave Fire had burned 4,100 acres and had no containment, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason. No homes have been destroyed and there are no injuries.

The blaze broke out Monday at about 5 p.m. near the top of San Marcos Pass, near Chumash Painted Cave State Historic Park. Itthen jumped Highway 154, near the city limits of Santa Barbara.

Strong winds pushed the Cave Fire toward homes in the foothills, where thousands were ordered to get out. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Highway 154 East to Ontare Road, from Foothill up to the top of the Camino, between Highway 154 and Patterson Road, and 154 West to Fairview. An evacuation warning was issued for and Ontare East to Gibraltar.

As of Tuesday morning, 2,400 homes were threatened and about 6,000 people had been evacuated, according to CBS News reporter Jonathan Vigliotti.

Fire agencies from Los Angeles County wasted no time in sending resources to battle the blaze. Fire departments from Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, Culver city, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica have all sent resources, including a Los Angeles County Fire Department Firehawk night water-dropping helicopter. The Orange County Fire Authority also sent a strike team of five engines.

In total, about 600 firefighters are battling the fire from the ground and in the air.

