



– A body was found floating in the MacArthur Park lake Tuesday morning in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The body was discovered on the surface of the lake at around 6:45 a.m., Los Angeles police report.

The body was taken out of the water and an investigation is underway. There is no word on the gender or identity of the victim, the cause of death or whether detectives consider it to be a homicide.

It’s unclear exactly who discovered the body.