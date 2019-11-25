LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – It’s the end of an era for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Monday night’s prime-time matchup between the Rams and the Baltimore Ravens will be the final Monday Night Football game to be played at the venue before the Rams move into their permanent home at SoFi Stadium next year.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (8-2) get a national spotlight when they take on the 6-4 Rams, whose attempt to stay in the NFC playoff race won’t survive many more defeats. While Los Angeles has one of the NFL’s most effective defenses in recent weeks, it hasn’t seen anything like the multitalented Jackson, who presents innumerable challenges to any group.

The Ravens are on a six-game winning streak heading to LA, and Jackson is dazzling the league with his arm and his feet. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips agrees with observers who compare Jackson favorably with Michael Vick, and he should know: Phillips spent two seasons with Vick and the Atlanta Falcons, even serving as interim head coach.

“He’s certainly the MVP this year,” Phillips said. “He’s a tremendous runner, but the other part of it is they’ve made a lot of explosive plays, not just in the running game. … It gives me a headache. It’s a great challenge.”

The Rams are counting on another strong defensive game to have a chance, because their two-year run as one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive forces is over. Although their overall production hasn’t dropped as steeply as their critics seem to believe, McVay and his offense have endured several terrible performances in which they looked nothing like the innovative team that scored nearly 33 points per game last season.

The Ravens are scoring 34.1 points per game behind Jackson.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

