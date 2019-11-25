LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman hired Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath to break up with her boyfriend – and he did it.
A tweeted video of McGrath talking to a person named Braden reportedly made its round over the weekend and was trending on Twitter as of Monday afternoon.
In the video, McGrath says that someone named Cheynne booked the video in order to “share a couple things.”
He goes on to say that Cheynne is “having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship” and “it’s very, very tough for her to stay in this relationship.”
The video was requested through Cameo, a service that allows people to request personalized video messages from celebrities of their choosing.
In true Mcgrath fashion, he delivered the news with an uplifting tone and attempted to soften the blow saying, “Hopefully I can see you backstage, give you a high-five someday, dude. We can maybe laugh about this sometime.”
