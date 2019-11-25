



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 11/25 at 8 a.m.

‘Major Emergency Fire’ in Vacant Van Nuys Commercial Building Flares Up

A vacant five-story commercial building fire that was believed to be extinguished on Sepulveda Boulevard flared up again Sunday night.

Holiday Travel: LAX Launches New Shuttle Service To, From Santa Monica, Century City

Los Angeles International Airport has launched a new shuttle service to help with the holiday rush.

Local Weather

We’ll see cooling Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. A storm moving in Tuesday night will bring rain throughout the day Wednesday and lower snow levels to 2,500 feet by Thanksgiving. A high of 67 for the beaches and 71 for the valleys.