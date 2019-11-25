AZUSA (CBSLA) — A father and his two sons are home safe Monday after being rescued from the Angeles National Forest.

The trio got lost Sunday morning while hiking in Sunday in the Allison Mine area, near Glendora Mountain and East Fork roads. They were missing for about three hours before they were tracked down near East Fork Azusa.

Teams from Montrose, Santa Clarita and @SierraMadreSAR assisted San Dimas on this search. Air 5 located a missing father and his 2 sons this morning near East Fork Azusa. Hoisted them on board and landed near our CP for a reunion with family. @LASDHQ @SEBLASD @CVLASD @LasdSar pic.twitter.com/nVTpRk81Tf — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) November 24, 2019

The man and his two sons were hoisted on board an LA County sheriff’s helicopter and taken to an area where they reunited with their family.