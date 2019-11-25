CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Angeles National Forest, Azusa, Azusa News, Hiker Rescue, Lost Hikers

AZUSA (CBSLA) — A father and his two sons are home safe Monday after being rescued from the Angeles National Forest.

The trio got lost Sunday morning while hiking in Sunday in the Allison Mine area, near Glendora Mountain and East Fork roads. They were missing for about three hours before they were tracked down near East Fork Azusa.

The man and his two sons were hoisted on board an LA County sheriff’s helicopter and taken to an area where they reunited with their family.

