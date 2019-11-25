LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $75,000 reward is being offered Monday for information in the murder of a young man in Van Nuys last December.

Osvaldo Hernandez was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the courtyard of an apartment in the 7300 block of Vista Del Monte at about 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2018. Good Samaritans were giving Hernandez CPR when officers arrived.

Hernandez was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

His father, Javier Hernandez, said his son’s death destroyed his family at a news conference Monday.

“To me, as a parent, he was perfect,” Hernandez said. “I never had a problem with him. Never.”

A second man, Matthew Sanchez, was also found in the courtyard that night with multiple gunshot wounds. He has since survived his injuries.

Police say they are looking for two suspects in connection with the murder and attempted murder. The first suspect was described as a 14- to 17-year-old Hispanic boy with a youthful appearance, a small build, a round head and no facial hair. He is between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7 and about 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black beanie and a dark-colored “Pro Club” hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect was described as a 22-year-old Hispanic man about 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with a light mustache and last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.

A $75,000 reward was approved by the Los Angeles City Council for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hernandez’s killer.

Anyone with information about the murder can call LAPD detectives R. Dinlocker or M. O’Donnell at (818) 374-1936 or (818) 374-1941.