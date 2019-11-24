LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk, says sales are already pouring in for its new electric pickup that was just unveiled Thursday night.

Musk tweeted that 150,000 orders have already been placed, though the Cybertruck won’t actually go into production until 2021.

It costs $100 to place an order, which is refundable .

But the much hyped unveiling didn’t go quite as planned when the truck’s “unbreakable” windows shattered by two steel balls, which were thrown.

During a separate trial of unbreakable windows, Musk tweeted:

Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha. pic.twitter.com/eB0o4tlPoz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

The truck will cost around $40,000.