LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk, says sales are already pouring in for its new electric pickup that was just unveiled Thursday night.

Musk tweeted that 150,000 orders have already been placed, though the Cybertruck won’t actually go into production until 2021.

It costs $100 to place an order, which is refundable .

But the much hyped unveiling didn’t go quite as planned when the truck’s “unbreakable” windows shattered by two steel balls, which were thrown.

During a separate trial of unbreakable windows, Musk tweeted:

The truck will cost around $40,000.

