SAUGUS (CBSLA) — The sounds of the holiday season ushered in the “Light Up Main Street” event in Old Town Newhall on Saturday.

The tree-lighting ceremony was initially postponed following the deadly mass shooting at Saugus High School.

And the tragedy has been at the forefront of Mary Tesselaar’s mind because her daughter is a senior at Saugus.

“There is a lot of crying. There is a lot of hugging. A lot of ‘I love yous,’” she said.

That love was evident in this year’s Christmas tree star, which featured Saugus’ mascot.

“I saw the Saugus mascot on the tree, it brought tears to my eyes,” another attendee said.

Classes at Saugus High School will resume after Thanksgiving.