LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A usually busy LAX is only going to get busier as the Thanksgiving travel week begins, but the airport is taking new measures to alleviate the holiday rush.

From now until December 2 arriving passengers can catch a C Line shuttle bus by the pink pillars outside the terminals that will take them to a bus hub. There, they can show their boarding pass and get free bus rides to Union Station, UCLA, Santa Monica, Long Beach and other points.

The G Shuttle will take them to the Metro Green Line and a boarding pass will allow them to ride the rails for free.

LAX has also added a Thanksgiving week shuttle service to Santa Monica and Century City.

Fares are $10 each way and the hourly service will run from 5 a.m. to midnight every day through Monday, December 2, except for Thanksgiving Day.

The pick-up locations are 1925 Arizona Avenue in Santa Monica and 2030 Century Park West in Century City.

“We’re gonna have 3.2 million people go through your airport during the Thanksgiving holiday, that’s basically the equivalent of 80% of the population of Los Angeles is gonna go through your airport during the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Keith Wilschetz, LA World Airports Deputy Director of Operations.

Aisha Hewitt is one of the many helpers, clad in bright green jackets, that will be on hand at the airport to answer any questions travelers may have.

“Yeah, for the most part I do deal with the stressed out people,” Hewiitt said. “But I get them a little more relaxed cause I have a little pizazz to myself and I help em out a little bit just give them a friendly smile and let em know it’s gonna be okay.”