CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Iggy Azalea, Los Angeles News, Playboi Carti

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Masked gunmen snatched a bag of jewelry from Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Azalea and fellow rapper Playboi Carti told police the jewels were worth more than $360,000.

In all, 19 items were stolen, including diamond rings, platinum bracelets and high-end watches.

The rappers were renting a 6,500-square-foot home. The backdoor was left unlocked.

Police say security video shows the gunman got through that unlocked door and were in the home for less than 10 minutes.

Comments