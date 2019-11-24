Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Masked gunmen snatched a bag of jewelry from Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.
Azalea and fellow rapper Playboi Carti told police the jewels were worth more than $360,000.
In all, 19 items were stolen, including diamond rings, platinum bracelets and high-end watches.
The rappers were renting a 6,500-square-foot home. The backdoor was left unlocked.
Police say security video shows the gunman got through that unlocked door and were in the home for less than 10 minutes.
