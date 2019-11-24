HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Hundreds of parishioners walked silently down Hollywood Boulevard to show solidarity with those experiencing homelessness.

“We get to know their names, what happened to them, and that for us is very rewarding,” said Sister Maria Goretti of the “Poor of Jesus Christ.”

“It is really known as the Boulevard of Broken Dreams and we go out there to remind them that there is more to life than just fame,” said Hernan Viera, a procession participant.

Saturday night also marked the opening of a new urban sanctuary – Blessed Sacrament Hollywood – on Sunset Boulevard. It is a safe space where the homeless can come to seek shelter.

“Lift even one more person in these streets out here experiences something of the love and compassion of Jesus on this night, then we’ll be very, very happy,” Bishop David O’Connell, an auxiliary bishop of San Gabriel,

said.

The event was held in the spirit of the World Day of Poor initiated by Pope Francis last weekend to raise awareness of those among us who might have fallen on hard times.