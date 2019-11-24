VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — More than a hundred LAFD personnel are battling a “Major Emergency Fire” at a five story vacant office building that was boarded-up on all levels.

“Firefighters are operating in a defensive manner using multiple heavy streams in attacking the fire from the building’s exterior only. No other buildings are threatened. One LAFD helicopter is providing command support aerial reconnaissance to check for flying brands. Firefighters have requested LAPD assistance in moving a large contingent of homeless from a 50-100 tents in an adjacent parking lot to prevent them from being injured by falling debris,” a LAFD statement read.

