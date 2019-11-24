LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in downtown Los Angeles that left six people wounded.

The shooting unfolded at a warehouse party in the 1100 block of E. 11th Street just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

It was then that authorities say a gunman opened fire. Though the exact ages of the victims were not known, they are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s.

Two are said to be in critical condition. The conditions of the others was not known.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting unfolded after a fight and/or whether the shooting was gang-related.