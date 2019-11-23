LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —The mom of a murdered teen is looking for help into this unsolved murder. Three years ago, on November 23, 2016, 16 year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas was shot and killed at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Blvd in Lynwood. Danah was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle her mother was driving, heading home from church, when a car to car chase approached them.

During the car to car chase, gunshots were fired from the above pictured vehicle, described as a silver or gray 4 door vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus. The suspect vehicle was last seen west bound on Euclid Avenue. L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s). An additional $10,000 reward has been offered through two private citizens, increasing the total reward amount to $30,000.