LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The UCLA softball team was one of the 23 teams visiting the White House Friday for NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day.

The team also met with Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, whose district includes UCLA, and Linda Sanchez, D-Lakewood, a graduate of UCLA’s law school, during the visit.

National Champs are in the People's House! Thank you @UCLASoftball for presenting me with a signed bat during your trip to DC. Your invite to scrimmage the Congressional Baseball Team stands. Safe travels back to sunny California!#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/6bQlFp7ZzL — Linda T. Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) November 21, 2019

The Bruins won their 13th softball national championship — first since 2010 — with a 5-4 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma June 4 to sweep the best-of-three Women’s College World Series Championship series. The team won the first game 16-3.

Second-seeded UCLA was 5-0 in the Women’s College World Series.

Time to head back to sunny and warm Southern California. Thanks D.C. for the hospitality. See you next year! 💍🏆#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/pMzCxrRtCA — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) November 22, 2019

