CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Rep. Linda Sanchez, Rep. Ted Lieu, UCLA Bruins Softball, UCLA Softball Team

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The UCLA softball team was one of the 23 teams visiting the White House Friday for NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day.

The team also met with Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, whose district includes UCLA, and Linda Sanchez, D-Lakewood, a graduate of UCLA’s law school, during the visit.

The Bruins won their 13th softball national championship — first since 2010 — with a 5-4 victory over top-seeded Oklahoma June 4 to sweep the best-of-three Women’s College World Series Championship series. The team won the first game 16-3.

Second-seeded UCLA was 5-0 in the Women’s College World Series.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments