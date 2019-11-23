PASADENA (CBSLA) — Thousands of families experiencing hunger will have lots to be thankful for this holiday as they break bread with free turkey dinners from Ralphs and Food 4 Less.

Volunteers distributed the turkey dinners — with all the fixings — at Pasadena City Hall Sunday.

“We’re trying to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste within our company by the year 2025,” said Ralphs’ John Votava. “Our promise is to uplift the community and feed the human spirit.

It was the third turkey giveaway event sponsored by Ralphs and Food 4 Less this week. They’ll give away two thousand turkeys this Thanksgiving to people and families experiencing hunger.

The grocery stores are partnering with churches, hospitals and other community groups. The dinners will go to people and families throughout LA and LA County.

“This is just one small piece to do our part in the areas where we work and live,” said Vanessa Rosales from Food 4 Less.

For volunteers like Pasadena Youth Ambassador KC Young, it’s become a part of their holiday tradition and sets the tone for the season: “It does make my holiday more special as you do get into the season with helping… All the ambassadors and other volunteers here are helping to load up, giving up their time to help give others the Thanksgiving spirit.”