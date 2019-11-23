



— T-Mobile announced Friday that hackers had accessed some of their customers’ data in a recent data breach.

In a statement, the wireless provider said that the cyber security team discovered and shut down malicious and unauthorized access to some information related to T-Mobile prepaid wireless accounts.

The statement continued:

“We promptly reported this to authorities. None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers was involved, and no passwords were compromised. The data accessed was information associated with your prepaid service account, including name and billing address (if you provided one when you established your account), phone number, account number, rate plan and features, such as whether you added an international calling feature. Rate plan and features of your voice calling service are “customer proprietary network information” under FCC rules, which require we provide you notice of this incident. We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access. We truly regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you.”

The company did not reveal when the data breach occurred or exactly how many customers were impacted.

Customers seeking more information were told to call 611 from their T-Mobile phone.