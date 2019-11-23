Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAX is launching a Thanksgiving week shuttle service Sunday from Santa Monica and Century City.
Fares are $10 each way and the hourly service will run from 5 a.m. to midnight every day through Monday, December 2, except for Thanksgiving Day.
The pick-up locations are 1925 Arizona Avenue in Santa Monica and 2030 Century Park West in Century City.
Passengers can hop on board the 10 and 20 person vans at LAX at the “Pink” stops on the inner lanes of the lower arrivals level.
The airport warns that the busy Thanksgiving holiday period is expected to bring a record number of guests to LAX.
