



— Police Friday were seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a Tesla involved in a felony hit-and-run accident that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition

The accident occurred on Nov. 21 around 10:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Olympic Boulevard and Lake Street in the Pico-Union area.

The victim, that remained unidentified Friday, was crossing the street when he struck by the light-colored possible Tesla Model 3, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the man was walking in a marked crosswalk.

The vehicle was later located on the 1800 block of St. Andres Place at 12:33 p.m. Friday. No arrests had been made.

Following the collision, the driver fled the scene failing to stop to render aid and identify themselves.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and the injured pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this collision was asked to contact Central Traffic Division, Detective Moses Castillo at 213-833-3713, and/or email at 30215@lapd.online.